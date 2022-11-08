MURRAY – Today is Election Day across the country, and Calloway County voters may vote at any of six designated voting centers, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The voting center locations are: the CFSB Center (1401 KY 121 North, Entrance B), New Concord Church of Christ (121 Artesian Drive), Elm Grove Baptist Church (6483 KY 94 East), Hazel Baptist Church (101 Third St., Hazel) and the gyms at Southwest Calloway Elementary (3426 Wiswell Road) and North Calloway Elementary (2928 Brinn Road).
After a voter checks in at the voting center, an election worker will scan their driver’s license and hand them a paper ballot. After filling out the ballot with a pen, the voter will insert the ballot in one of the voting machines, which will confirm when the ballot has been read and counted.
Voters may look at a sample ballot at Calloway.clerkinfo.net and are encouraged to research the candidates and two constitutional amendment questions before they come vote. The registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election was Oct. 11. If you are unsure of you registration status, you can to check govote.ky.gov or call the County Clerk’s Office at 270-753-3923.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.