MURRAY – Today is Election Day across the country, and Calloway County voters may vote at any of six designated voting centers, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The voting center locations are: the CFSB Center (1401 KY 121 North, Entrance B), New Concord Church of Christ (121 Artesian Drive), Elm Grove Baptist Church (6483 KY 94 East), Hazel Baptist Church (101 Third St., Hazel) and the gyms at Southwest Calloway Elementary (3426 Wiswell Road) and North Calloway Elementary (2928 Brinn Road).