FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that seven Barren and Monroe County residents have been indicted by a Monroe County grand jury for election law violations and other crimes related to the 2022 primary election.
After the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline received a tip regarding suspected election law violations in Monroe County, an investigation by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations led to a 40-count indictment.
According to the indictment, on May 17, 2022, Darrell Jackson, Sherrye Jackson, Lisa Jackson, and Mary Jackson committed the offence of Engaging in Organized Crime by unlawfully conspiring as part of a criminal syndicate to purchase votes to influence the 2022 primary election.
• James “Darrell” Jackson, 60, of Tompkinsville, who is also a Monroe County constable, was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime (a Class B Felony with a potential 10–20-year sentence) and five counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (a Class D Felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison).
• Sherrye Jackson, 48, of Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime and one count of Perjury First Degree (a Class D Felony).
• Lisa Jackson, 35, of Mount Hermon was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime and 17 counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (a Class D Felony). She was also charged with one count of being a Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree.
• Mary Jackson, 23, Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Engaging in Organized Crime, one count of Forgery Second Degree (Class D Felony), and six counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting (Class D Felony).
In addition, three other people were named in the grand jury indictments.
• Tommy McClendon 69, of Tompkinsville was indicted on four counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting.
• Bonnie McClendon, 67, of Tompkinsville was indicted on one count of Perjury First Degree (Class D Felony), and two counts of Making or Receiving Expenditures for Voting.
• Leslie Jackson, 36, of Summer Shade, in Barren County, was indicted on one count of Wrongful Registration (Class D Felony).
The case was investigated by Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations and was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke of the Special Prosecutions Unit.
