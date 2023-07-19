MURRAY – Winds up to 70 mph or more ripped through Calloway County Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind plenty of storm damage and thousands of residents without electricity.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said that in addition to intense straight line winds, there was a report of a tornado, but he has been unable to confirm that because the person was not a trained weather spotter and no rotation was spotted on the weather radar.
“But we did have straight line winds measured at least 70 miles per hour, and we suspect even higher in the Kirksey area and Charley Miller Road area north of town. We have houses damaged up there, and we actually had trees over on one lady’s house that trapped her in the house, but the Calloway County Fire-Rescue did their normal efficient job of getting her out. She is an older lady and she doesn't have family and doesn’t have power in her house, so the Red Cross has been contacted to assist with that.
“We also have other houses that have been damaged by straight line winds, with a lot of roofs off (and missing shingles). With one house that was damaged, a pole barn came apart and some of the pillars and beams of the pole barn went into their roof. We're still doing some damage assessment on that.
Steen said he has requested that someone from the National Weather Service (NWS) come examine storm damage to determine whether or not a tornado touched down, though he said they very busy right now. He said he was surprised how quickly the storm surfaced, but he was grateful that Hyper-Reach – an emergency alert system available to any resident that signs up for it through the link on the county’s website, callowayky.com – automatically put out a warning several minutes before the storm hit. He said he hopes there won’t be any more severe weather for a while, but nothing can be taken for granted.
“It seems like these severe storms that we used to get every couple of years, we're getting several times a year now,” Steen said.
Justin Holland, official government observer for NWS’s Paducah office, said that while winds were much stronger in Kirksey, Murray had a maximum wind gusts of 47 mph. Even so, that was enough to knock a tree onto a power line on North Fourth Street and take down several West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation utility poles, he said. Holland is employed by Murray Electric System as its GIS/safety coordinator, and he said MES system luckily did not have many outages, but a tap fuse was blown by a fallen tree limb. It only affected about 25 customers, and their power was restored after about 20 minutes.
Jodie Hansen, marketing and communications manager for WKRECC, said that immediately after the storm blew through, about 7,000 people were without service throughout WKRECC’s entire service territory. As of early Wednesday evening, an estimated 2,800 Calloway County customers were without power.
“Crews have been on scene since shortly after the storms and will continue until all members are restored,” she said. “We are dealing with downed trees from the wind and several broken poles which can take more time to repair.”
Pamela Newsome, who lives on KY 299/Kirksey Road in Kirksey, was home when a very large tree in the front yard uprooted and fell on her roof, while another large tree split in two.
“I was just sitting there watching TV and I heard (a noise),” Newsome said. “I thought it was my garbage can rattling in the back of the house, so I went back there to check on it and I saw that my pole had been broken off. And I thought, ‘Oh, that that isn't good,’ so I looked out and then I saw (one) tree was down. Then I heard breaking glass in the front of the house (where the larger tree had fallen). In the peak of my house, there is a small window up there, and I think it broke that out.
“Then I came out on the porch and I said, ‘Oh, my word, I cannot believe this.’ That tree has been there for hundreds of years. My grandparents lived here and several other people that we know have lived here, and it's always been there. … It was very much a surprise and very disheartening, but the Red Cross came right out. Thumbs up for the Red Cross!”
Newsome said several spots in her living room are leaking, and the propane and electricity were shut off so they could be inspected for safety. She said the Red Cross had given her assistance in finding a place to stay and provided references for other things she might need.
Holland said Murray received 6/10 of an inch of rain Thursday afternoon, but much more was expected overnight Thursday, so he warned that people on their way to work Wednesday morning should be very careful to avoid floodwaters and might need to take an alternate route.
“A lot of motorists need to realize it only takes about 12 inches of moving water to sweep a small car off the road,” Holland said. “There will be some county roads and county bridges that will get washed away (by Wednesday morning).”
Holland said there is another small threat severe weather on Thursday that could bring strong winds, so people should watch the forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.