Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 78 degrees on Feb. 22. The low temperature for the month was 21 degrees on Feb. 1. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 57 degrees which was eight degrees above normal and a low of 37 degrees which was eight degrees above normal.
78 degrees recorded on Feb. 22
- Watching the Weather with Justin Holland
