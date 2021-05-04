Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 85 degrees on April 9. The low temperature for the month was 29 degrees on April 1. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 69 degrees, which was normal, and a low of 47 degrees, which was normal.
The highest wind speed was 35 mph on April 11. Thunder was reported on April 7, 9, 28 and 29. Flurries were observed on April 20 and 21. Sleet was observed on April 20.
Precipitation of 3.57 inches was listed for the month. This was .55” April 7, .07” April 8, .15” April 9, .01” April 10, .05” April 13, .10” April 14, .07” April 17, .16” April 20, 1.18” April 24, .31” April 28 and .92” April 29. The normal precipitation for April is 4.76 inches.
The weather outlook for May calls for above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
