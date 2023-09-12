US-NEWS-SEPT11-CANCER-VICTIMS-YB

A lone plant sits by the 9/11 memorial during the rain on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Public Garden in Boston Massachusetts. 

 Jim Michaud/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — (TNS) The 9/11 attacks keep destroying lives even today.

Cancer linked to the toxic emissions at Ground Zero, the Pentagon and Shanksville “sicken 1,000 people a month,” said attorney Dan Hansen, who has clients from New England to New Jersey.

