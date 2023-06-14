US-NEWS-DENVER-SHOOTING-GET

Denver Nuggets fans celebrate in downtown Denver after the end of Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets went on to beat the Miami Heat 94-89 to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history. 

 Max Paro/Getty Images/TNS

DENVER — (TNS) At least 10 people — including a suspect — were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown Denver as initially jubilant street celebrations following the Nuggets’ NBA basketball championship victory turned potentially deadly.

Three victims were hospitalized in critical condition, Denver police said, after multiple shots were fired near the intersection of Market and 20th streets. Police took a man suspected of firing shots into custody, and confirmed Tuesday morning that he, too, was wounded.