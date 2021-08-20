MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center (later known as the Calloway County Fiscal Court e911) was started in the in 1990s. At that time, consoles were installed in the dispatch center to communicate with first responders in Calloway County. Calloway County Fire Rescue later added an additional work station. The consoles on these work stations were limited to the number of slots physically able to be installed. Over the years, many changes in technology have resulted in these work stations becoming outdated.
Due to the outdated equipment at both Calloway County Fiscal Court e911 and Murray State University’s Department of Public Safety, the two agencies teamed together last year and submitted a grant to the Commonwealth Department of Homeland Security 911 Board. This grant proposal included expanding and updating radio technology in their respective communication centers. Because grant money was designated for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), the grant was only awarded to Calloway County Fiscal Court e911 in the amount of $91,928.20.
In July, Jackson Purchase 2way Radio INC. started work on the purchase and installation of the new 911 consoles. These consoles were installed and are currently operational. The new system allows for:
• Increased number of simultaneous agency monitoring.
• Identification of radio IDs (specifically assigned to individual units).
• Ability to dispatch multiple agencies simultaneously.
• Immediate playback of recent radio transmissions.
• Ability to connect multiple agency frequencies.
• Ability to quickly determine the identity of the last person to transmit.
• Ability to monitor and communicate with agencies in surrounding counties.
The new system now allows telecommunicators in the Calloway County Fiscal Court e911 Center to monitor, communicate, and connect agencies across county and even state lines. Through mutual cooperation between Calloway County and Henry County 911, both agencies now have the ability to communicate directly with each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.