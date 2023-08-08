Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray reported that the high temperature for the month was 97 degrees on July 28. The low temperature for the month was 61 degrees on July 9. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 90 degrees which was one degree above normal and a low of 72 degrees which was three degrees above normal.
The highest wind speed was 47 mph on July 18. Thunder was reported on July 1, 2, 4, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Hail was observed on July 18 and 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.