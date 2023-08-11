US-NEWS-CONTROVERSIAL-KENTUCKY-DONOR-ACCELERATED-ROAD-1-LX.jpg

The intersection of KY 1006 and US 25 in London, Ky., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

 Ryan C. Hermens

FRANKFORT – (TNS) A $1.1 million state road project benefiting a business run by a major donor supporting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election was recently moved up to be constructed ahead of schedule.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the move saves time and money on a necessary project and point to the fact that local GOP lawmakers requested it. Some Republicans in the legislature are raising concerns about what happened.