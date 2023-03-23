MURRAY – Local middle school students got a taste of how complicated and expensive adult life can be Wednesday at the annual Reality Store event.

The Reality Store is hosted each year by the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service’s 4-H program with the help of dozens of local businesses and community volunteers. 4-H Youth Development Agent Calyn Colton said last year’s event was her first since she started her job about a year-and-a-half ago, and also the first held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at Murray State University’s William “Bill” Cherry Exposition Center last year, but moved this year to Journey Church’s FOR Center. While Murray and Calloway middle school students visited Wednesday, today’s final day will host sophomores from both local high schools.