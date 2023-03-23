MURRAY – Local middle school students got a taste of how complicated and expensive adult life can be Wednesday at the annual Reality Store event.
The Reality Store is hosted each year by the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service’s 4-H program with the help of dozens of local businesses and community volunteers. 4-H Youth Development Agent Calyn Colton said last year’s event was her first since she started her job about a year-and-a-half ago, and also the first held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held at Murray State University’s William “Bill” Cherry Exposition Center last year, but moved this year to Journey Church’s FOR Center. While Murray and Calloway middle school students visited Wednesday, today’s final day will host sophomores from both local high schools.
“Last year was my first year and it was the first year back for the Reality Store since COVID, so we totally redid the curriculum,” Colton said. “The options are different and they're more up-to-date. (For example), they have Netflix as a choice in entertainment, so we've updated everything. We have around 70 volunteers that come and help us work the booths, and then we're serving about 750 youth. All of the seventh graders in the county from both school districts (came Wednesday), and then all of the 10th graders in the county from both school districts (are coming Thursday).
“It's a financial simulation event, so they're learning how to manage their monthly budget. They receive a budget, and this year, it's a $32,000-a-year budget, which breaks down to $2,666.66 a month. They have that monthly budget, and they have to go visit every booth, which are housing, transportation, utilities, groceries, health and beauty and grooming supplies; they have to go to the court clerk and they have a ‘chance booth,’ where they spin a wheel and they get a flat tire that month and have to pay for that or they babysat and earned an extra $20 (among other possibilities).”
While the students get to choose if they are married or single at the start of the event, when it comes to their imaginary children, they draw a coin telling them how many they have and what their ages are, Colton said.
“They have either one, two, three or four kids split evenly divided into quarters, and they have to buy groceries for their whole family and they have to buy toiletries for them and a house that will fit all of their family,” she said. “We brief them at the beginning with instructions, and then at the end, we debrief them and ask, ‘What was hard about this? What have you learned today that you are going to apply in your life to make sure you have a life that you enjoy and that you can afford (so) you live within your means?”
Among the many volunteers present was Jim Gray, who was manning the transportation booth other members of the Murray Lions Club. He said he was impressed by how seriously the students were taking the challenge of managing their monthly household budgets.
“The kids came well-prepared and the teachers did a good job of getting them clued in on what they need to do,” Gray said. “They're taking this real seriously because they can see what Mom and Dad have to go through.”
Of course, before the kids can spend any money, they have to receive their paychecks, which is why the banking booth is the first stop. Tim Stark, vice president and director of marketing at The Murray Bank, coordinated the booth with volunteers from his own bank, as well as FNB Bank and Regions Bank.
“When they come in, they have the same starting salary as everyone else; we try to make it a livable wage, so they all come in with what the median income of Calloway County is, right around $32,000,” Stark said. “We take a little bit off the top of that, just to kind of help them understand that taxes are going to come out. A lot of the kids don't know that the government’s going to come and take 6% off the top, so when you tell them that, you see their eyes kind of open up, like, ‘What? We've got to give money and we don't even have anything yet?’ Then we always put $50 into a savings account for them so they have a little extra when they run out.
“The eye-opening experience when they get here is always pretty cool to see. It’s funny because when the kids are living off their mom and dad's income, they want the best cell phone, they went all the groceries, they're going to the movies every Friday night. Then when they come here and they see what Mom and Dad are having to sacrifice and what Mom and Dad are having to go through so they can have those things, their eyes kind of open up. All of a sudden, they realize they don't have to have the newest shoes all the time, or they don't have to go to the movies every Friday night or they don't have to have the biggest meal at the restaurant.”
Stark said this is his sixth year working the Reality Store, and he sees roughly the same reactions every time.
“To see those reactions is always very rewarding for me as a parent as well, because both of my kids are going through it this year, as a sophomore and as a seventh-grader,” Stark said. “To see their eyes kind of light up and go, ‘Wow, I didn't realize groceries cost that much,’ or ‘Wow, I didn't realize car payments were that big or house payments were that much’ (is gratifying).”
Despite the sometimes sour taste of reality, the students are always lively as they walk from booth to booth and seem to be enjoy themselves.
“I’ve had pretty good luck,” said Calloway County Middle School Aaliyah Byrley. “I mean, adulting is hard, so I think that now I want to stay a seventh-grader.”
