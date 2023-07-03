(TNS) A board certified Orlando area urologist performed a vasectomy on the right side of a patient. But, a state complaint says, Kissimmee’s Dr. Dilipkumar Patel was supposed to do the vasectomy on the patient’s left side.

According to Patel’s profile, the Florida Department of Health administrative complaint is the first against him since being licensed on Feb. 16, 1982. The American Board of Urology says Patel has been board certified since 1983.

