CALLOWAY COUNTY – While Christmas Eve and Christmas Day didn’t set new records, the winter storm preceding the holiday did set a record for the coldest-ever Dec. 23, according to government weather observer Justin Holland.
Holland is Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. He said that after a strong cold front came through western Kentucky Thursday afternoon, the temperature dropped about 20 degrees within two hours, which was followed by 2 1/2 inches of snow that night. It made for quite hazardous driving conditions, Holland said.
“It was all snow; there was no sleet or freezing rain, but what made it so bad was that we had some light rain before the cold front came through, so there were a lot of standing puddles in the parking lots and out on the roads. That froze into a thin layer of black ice, and then we had 2 1/2 inches of snow on top of that, so come Friday morning, it was really, really slick out.”
To meet the qualifications for a “white Christmas,” at least an inch of snow has to be on the ground, which was the case this year, Holland said.
“You’ve got to have at least one inch on the ground at 6 a.m. on Christmas, morning, so this was the first white Christmas since 2010,” Holland said.
This Christmas couldn’t have been more different from last year, as there was not only no snow last year, but the day saw a high around 75.
“We had a high this Christmas of about 20, so there was about a 55-degree difference from last Christmas to this Christmas,” Holland said. “I know we had a record high last Christmas, and we did not break any records this Christmas, but … on Friday, we had a high of 5 degrees and that was the coldest high temperature ever for that date.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that since Thursday afternoon deputies responded to a total of eight accidents, with thankfully none of those resulting in injuries. Of those eight, two of them were collisions with deer, and the other six were weather-related. Of the six weather-related accidents, all but one were single-vehicle accidents, he said.
“All in all, it seemed like everybody stayed off the roads,” Knight said. “I think everybody knew (the weather) was coming. We didn’t have a whole lot of accidents, so it was a good weekend. I hope New Year’s Eve weekend is as good a weekend as this one was, and I would like to remind people not to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve.”
Friday’s extremely cold temperatures caused the Tennessee Valley Authority to ask customers across the region to conserve power as much as possible to avoid overloading the electrical grid. Murray Electric System General Manager Tony Thompson said MES was ordered by TVA around 7:30 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday morning to implement rolling blackouts. He said MES had to lighten its load by 5% on Friday and was able to stop the blackouts after about two hours. On Saturday, they had lightened the load by 10% and the 15-minute rolling blackouts lasted for about four hours, he said.
Thompson said that while Murray has had colder temperatures in the past, the extreme cold isn’t normally as widespread as it was last week. In this case, TVA’s entire service region was experiencing the extreme cold, so that led to the need to lessen the electrical usage.
“We really didn’t have many problems locally, but TVA was experiencing unprecedented (loads) across their whole seven-state region,” Thompson said. “I’ve been working for 47 years, and we’ve never had to do that, so it was unprecedented for us, or at least, for me.”
The cold also resulted in a water main breaking in Hazel on Friday morning. While officials had feared residents might be without water for an extended period of time, the 641 Water District was able to get the break repaired by the mid-afternoon.
“We discovered the water main break right there in front of the (water district) office and was able to get (a plumbing company) out of Mayfield to come and repair it,” said Ricky Walls, chair of the 641 Water District Board of Directors. “(The biggest difficulty) was just getting there because of the cold and getting everything started. They were probably there an hour-and-a-half to two hours bonding it, repairing it and basically putting a boot on it (to) take care of it. Then sometime early Christmas Day, we got the OK for the boil water order to be lifted.
“For the most part, you don’t normally get contamination because as long as it’s under pressure, nothing gets under into the pipes. So, we never really had to break open a pipe, (but) it was cracked almost all the way around. Thank goodness it didn’t break all the way through; then it would have been a whole different disaster. But we have to take samples to Paducah to the lab, and they test it and make sure that it is OK. Then they actually call the EPA, and then the EPA calls us and tells us if the water is good for drinking, and we can lift the boil water order.”
Between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday, Calloway County saw another 1 1/2 inches of snow from a “clipper system” out of the Northwest, Holland said. He said some of the snow from the first storm had melted from the sun by Monday, but after Monday’s snowfall, about 3 inches from both snowfalls were still left on the ground by Monday morning, he said.
Holland said that with sunshine and the high temperature getting above freezing today, more snow should melt, which will be followed by high temperatures of close to 50 on Wednesday and close to 60 on Thursday.
“We’ll go back to a very warm pattern and a very wet pattern starting about Thursday or Thursday night, and then we’ll have a few days of good rain chances,” Holland said. “So, we are finished with the cold and the snow for a while.”
That warm weather certainly won’t last forever, though, so people shouldn’t get too comfortable with it.
“What I tell people is that it’s going to be a roller coaster; we’ll have some ups and downs,” Holland said. “We’ll have warm days, we’ll have cold days. Thankfully, we are going out of the cold spell now and we’re going into a warm spell, but I think overall, we’re going into a wet pattern for the rest of the winter. We’ve been very, very dry for the past four or five months. We’re going into a wet pattern, which means a lot of rain, and whenever it’s cold like this, it means a lot of snow.
“We will probably tend to be on the side that will have some severe weather at times, and we may even have a chance to have some ice storms. We’re in a La Niña pattern, which is the cooling of the Pacific Ocean, and typically when we’re in a La Niña pattern, we get severe weather and we also get some ice storms, so we’ll just have to see how the rest of the winter plays out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.