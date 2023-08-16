US-NEWS-NEW-LANDMARK-LEXINGTON-BREAKS-GROUND-1-LX.jpg

A model displays what Town Branch Park could look like upon its completion during a groundbreaking ceremony for the park in Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

 Ryan C. Hermens

LEXINGTON – (TNS) After nearly a decade of planning, construction has started on a new downtown 10-acre park.

The $39 million Town Branch Park will stretch from the back of Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena to Oliver Lewis Way bridge between Main and High streets.