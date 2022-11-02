MURRAY – Tuesday, the Calloway County School District (CCSD) became a pioneer of school safety in the region when it began implementing the OpenGate weapons detection systems at its middle and high school. While some schools in the area may have metal detectors, CCSD is the first to use the highly-sophisticated, state-of-the-art system.

“Sometimes, as leaders, we must act in the interest of those we serve, considering the individual interests of those who may question these means but, ultimately, acting in a manner that best serves all stakeholders,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “School safety is one such instance. I understand that some will view this as an unnecessary inconvenience or perhaps an infringement upon privacy, but adding another layer of protection for our students and staff was the deciding factor for our board members in the purchase and implementation of this cutting-edge technology.”