MURRAY – Tuesday, the Calloway County School District (CCSD) became a pioneer of school safety in the region when it began implementing the OpenGate weapons detection systems at its middle and high school. While some schools in the area may have metal detectors, CCSD is the first to use the highly-sophisticated, state-of-the-art system.
“Sometimes, as leaders, we must act in the interest of those we serve, considering the individual interests of those who may question these means but, ultimately, acting in a manner that best serves all stakeholders,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “School safety is one such instance. I understand that some will view this as an unnecessary inconvenience or perhaps an infringement upon privacy, but adding another layer of protection for our students and staff was the deciding factor for our board members in the purchase and implementation of this cutting-edge technology.”
OpenGate is a unique system in that it does not just detect metal. Its main purpose is to detect weapons without setting off alerts for commonly carried items, such as keys and cell phones, which cannot be taken through a traditional metal detector. OpenGate detects materials specific to weapons and weapon accessories, such as scopes for guns. It can be set to only look for weapons, but the settings can also be adjusted to look for other items, like a traditional metal detector would.
“I had several students ask me about their keys, their phones, their necklaces and things like that, and that’s natural because they’ve been through metal detectors,” Settle noted. “So, it’s an educational process; we’re kind of learning together with the students, but I think that’s a good thing because it gives us the opportunity to have discussions about exactly what we’re looking for.”
The Calloway County Board of Education approved the purchase of enough systems to outfit every school in the district with at least two systems – one for each entrance. CCSD did not roll out implementation of the system at the elementary schools. Director of Professional Development and Public Relations Ryan Marchetti said the idea is to work out the kinks in the middle and high schools first.
“Our board is very committed,” Settle said. “They’ve heard the public's concerns about school safety and, certainly, it’s in the national media and that catches a lot of attention. So, they’ve responded. I’m very thankful that they have. We share that in common. I, too, am a parent; many of them have children in our schools; so, they very much understand the reality of what we deal with in today’s time.”
Settle said that he was encouraged by the flow of students Tuesday morning. He noted that a traditional metal detector tends to create a bottleneck; whereas OpenGate is designed to allow for a continuous flow of traffic.
“This morning wasn’t as smooth as it can be, but I didn’t think it was horrible,” Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith said. “I don’t think the kids had a tough experience. I think it surprised a lot of them, but like I said in my announcement, it’s all about their safety, our safety. It’s a minor inconvenience for a major benefit, in my opinion.”
“We were about five minutes delayed,” CCHS Assistant Principal Greg Butler said. “That will be better as we work out kinks. That was a pretty good trial run, I think.”
Tuesday morning was a learning process for both students and staff. Smith said they began making revisions in the first five minutes of opening the doors Tuesday morning. False alarms over laptops, tablets and band instruments – particularly large instrument cases – were expected, and students were asked to place those items on the table to the side of the detector. No one anticipated that large three-ring binders would set the detectors off.
“Here’s the thing, binders are the easiest things to check anyway,” Smith said. “Those are a lot easier than checking backpacks. If that backpack goes through and that doesn’t go off, that’s good. … We’ve been searching bags since the ‘90s. Calloway County High School has never stopped searching bags. So, just searching the band instruments and bags that happen to set it off, that streamlines it for our teachers already. We’ve just got to figure out the logistics.”
CCSD has made several changes and upgrades in the last few years to bolster school safety. All three elementary schools and the middle school have been re-keyed; the high school will be next. Security cameras have been installed in every school campus as well as on buses. CCSD contracted with an agency that brings K-9 units to campus to search for drugs as well as explosive devices. This summer, in addition to the Kentucky State Police’s online active shooter training, KSP did a live training session with teachers and district staff. Marchetti said that the district is doing everything it can to prevent “an incident” from happening but noted, “If there is one, we’re trained in how to handle that also.”
“People need to feel safe at work and at school,” Marchetti said. “So, by doing this, we hope that we can ease some minds and have kids more worried about learning and growing and their content, and teachers worried about teaching kids. You’re not going to worry about safety in any one of our schools.”
“I wish that we lived in a world that more closely resembled the times when our parents and grandparents were young, but unfortunately, this day is not that time,” Settle said. “In the past two years, we have added security cameras to all of our school buildings, installed cameras on our entire bus fleet, added school resource officers in each of our schools, and have been forced to change the ways in which we allow the community to access our schools.
“As a superintendent I am saddened that this has all become necessary, but we deal daily in the trust and protection of our most precious possessions, our children. I think that is something that we can all agree upon and, hopefully, use as a rally point to focus on what’s most important, my child and yours.”
