MURRAY – It was indeed a starry night for Murray Special Olympics as the second annual gala, “A Night Among the Stars,” shined bright and attendees, dressed in black-tie attire, raised a record-setting amount for the Rockets’ athletes.
The stars were the members of the Murray Special Olympics delegation, who were highlighted during the evening, and Erin Garland and her committee, who worked tirelessly to provide the athletes with the support they so richly deserve.
There were many stars during the evening, but one special recognition was given to Rockets athlete T.J. Woods. Woods was presented the Jody Cash Leadership and Service Award, the first time for this award. Cash was the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy when he was killed in the line of duty last May, and he was a huge supporter of Special Olympics. The organization wanted to honor his memory, and Cash’s family was present for the presentation.
Woods spoke earlier during the gala, telling the more than 200 in attendance of how Special Olympics was his family. Woods is now attending Murray State University and studying to become an EMT, but without the help and support of those coaches involved in the Murray Special Olympics, Woods said none of that would have been possible. Woods said he was taken into the home of one of the Rockets’ coaches at a young age, and the entire Special Olympics delegation became what he called his “family.”
Another highlight of the evening was the live auction, under the direction of Tre Morris. Items such as tickets to a Memphis Grizzlies home game with seats behind the Grizzlies’ bench; a safari; five-day stay at a beach in Florida; and others were highly bid upon. But the “stars” of the auction were select bourbons donated by The Cellar Door and a guitar made by Robbie Fitch. The live auction alone brought in more than $41,000.
Special Olympics costs nothing for the more than 150 local athletes who participate and the coaches give of their time. There are no paid positions working with Special Olympics, so the funds raised are exclusively used to support the athletes with uniforms, transportation and overnight stays when they are competing in out-of-town tournaments.
Laura Miller, regional director for Special Olympics, was overjoyed with the amount raised and the gala’s success means they can support more athletes.
“Our ‘Night Among Stars’ was an amazing night for the Murray Special Olympics delegation,” she said. “The financial support, in addition to the awareness gained, exceeded our wildest expectations. We are driven to use those dollars to not only continue what we are doing, but to expand and benefit even more lives in our community. We’ve accomplished much, but there is much more to do.”
Erin Garland, chairman of the event for the second year, was thrilled with the amount raised and thanked all those in attendance and the sponsors who helped support the event.
“‘Grateful’ is the word I would use to sum up my feeling about this event,” Garland said. “It’s truly amazing what a few people with a common interest can do with such a generous community behind them. I am truly blown away at our record breaking fundraising and sell out event. I wish that I could bottle up the true joy of emotions that radiated throughout the room. The impact that this will directly have on our athletes is immeasurable. I cannot adequately express my gratitude to the people and businesses in our community. Simply put, I am forever grateful.”
The evening ended with the show band, 12 South from Nashville, Tennessee, providing dance music so that everyone could celebrate this phenomenal fundraising event and the very special athletes.
