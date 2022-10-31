MURRAY – As employees and alumni of Murray State University gathered Saturday evening for the Presidential Centennial Gala, they not only celebrated the university’s legacy but also learned that an ambitious comprehensive fundraising campaign has already met more than half its goal.
The event kicked off with remarks from Murray State founder Rainey T. Wells, as portrayed by Bob Valentine. Valentine, who retired last year from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications after 47 years, also played Wells on the occasion of Murray State’s 90th anniversary in 2012, but, as could be expected, every homecoming event was on a much grander scale for the centennial.
“As many of you know, it required an entire city and the whole of the county to raise the money to acquire the property and to establish an atmosphere of faithful stewardship that resulted – almost unbelievably, to many people – in the location of the school in this place,” Valentine said as Wells. “So, as much as we appreciate the efforts of scholars and teachers whose work have advanced the reputation of Murray State, we should also pause for a moment to recall the efforts of a community that gathered together to make dreams come true … Their support, their service and their loyalty to the university have been and continue to be of vital importance. I should say that … it has taken generations and it will take a generation more to take Murray State to the pinnacle of achievements that are in the future for all of us.”
Director of Alumni Relations Carrie McGinnis read from a history of Murray State, saying that 1,352 donors gave $117,000 – the equivalent of $1.8 million in 2022 – to locate a normal school in Murray. To help facilitate the lodging of students, 350 local families pledged rooms in their homes for up to 2,000 students if needed.
“We all know how this story goes; Murray won the bid,” McGinnis said. “The first cohort of 87 students started at the then-Murray High School building on Eighth and Main streets, paying as much as $6 a week for room and board. Wrather Hall opened its doors in September of 1924, and the first president, Dr. John Wesley Carr, set the tone with a nurturing culture and values that would carry on for the next century and beyond.”
Murray State President Bob Jackson welcomed the crowd, thanking them for dressing up in 1920s attire for the special event. He talked about what an exciting homecoming weekend it had been, noting the football team’s Saturday afternoon win against Tennessee State and saying he had signed more commemorative centennial books than he could count over the last few days.
Murray State Board of Regents Chair Don Tharpe thanked everyone for coming and took a moment to reflect on how far the university had come in its first century. Like most Southern institutions in the 1920s, Murray State was a segregated school when it opened, but in 1955, Mary Ford Holland became the first black student to enroll. This year, 67 years after that milestone, Tharpe was elected as chair by his fellow regents, becoming the first black person to lead the university’s governing body.
“I’m serving this year as the chair of the Board of Regents, and if I could, (I’d like to) just take a moment of personal privilege to say this is a position that I never thought that I would be able to hold,” Tharpe said. “If you look at Murray State University 100 years ago, I don’t think you were seeing a person who looked like me serving as your Board of Regents chair. I think that speaks a lot for this university, and where this university sits in this community. I don’t like (to focus on) being a first, but the one thing about being a first is that there will be people to follow, and that’s what I’m looking forward to – how many people who look like me will follow in this role.”
Jackson said that in honor of the centennial, Murray State is launching the public phase of a comprehensive fundraising campaign called “Be Bold: Forever Blue and Gold.” The university aims to raise $100 million in the next few years to update facilities, enhance academic programs and much more, Jackson said.
“This university was built on a fundraising initiative, and our next century will be built on a fundraising initiative,” Jackson said. “We’ve been working on this effort behind the scenes since I assumed this role in August of 2018 – a ‘quiet phase,’ we call it in the fundraising world. We’ve raised a record amount of money during this period of time, more than any four-year period in the history of this institution.”
Murray State Foundation President David Durr and Executive Director of Development Tina Bernot spoke about the campaign before Jackson opened an envelope to reveal where the fundraising total currently stands: $52.5 million. The announcement was followed by gold balloons being dropped from the ceiling.
Bernot said $50 million will support scholarship endowments, student access and other “thriving traditions of a Murray State experience.” She said new learning spaces will be established across campus and the funds will empower women in all roles through the Women’s Philanthropy Society. Bernot said the other $50 million will focus on “enhancing academic excellence and investing in the strategic modernization of campus facilities.”
“Our goal is to create new endowed faculty positions in every college and school, and we will ask donors to invest more than ever in teaching and learning,” Bernot said. “We will continue to restore our original campus buildings, add new green spaces and build champions by investing in our athletics programs and facilities. Together, we will make Murray State University an accessible and modern campus for the 21st century that is welcoming to all students.”
