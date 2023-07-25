(TNS) Two Eastern Kentucky high school students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police and a local school district.
The crash happened on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek community of Floyd County, according to KSP. A 20-year-old man was driving a pickup truck when it left the road and overturned.
Six people were in the truck when it crashed. Two were minors who were declared dead on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, according to KSP. The four others were sent to a hospital.
The two victims were students at Prestonsburg High School, according to Anna Shepherd, Floyd County Public Schools superintendent. Shepherd confirmed the students’ deaths in a Facebook post and said counselors will be available for those needing assistance. Shepherd called the deaths “a tragic loss.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends and classmates during this difficult time,” Shepherd said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers also go out to all those involved in the accident and their families as well.”
A KSP detective was still investigating the crash Monday afternoon.
