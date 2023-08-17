(TNS) A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that access to the abortion pill should be preserved with some limits, rejecting part of an order from a judge in Texas that would have effectively banned the sale of the drug across the country.

The 2-1 decision is the latest in a complicated legal saga over mifepristone, which remains available for women seeking to end their pregnancies under an April order from the U.S. Supreme Court. That will stay in effect until the high court rules again on the matter or refuses to hear the case on appeal.

