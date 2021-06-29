MURRAY — There were two things that seemed to emerge from Monday night’s special-called meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Park Board, which emphasized the ailing Murray-Calloway County Pool.
First of all, representatives of a group whose headquarters are in Italy but with a satellite location in Florida reassured the board and others that the nearly 50-year-old facility is not beyond being salvaged and could once again receive swimmers. Of course, as anyone in Murray and Calloway is probably aware, the cost is the major issue to any attempt to revive the complex inside Central Park.
That is why the second aspect of Monday’s meeting was significant. Not only did one of the largest crowds to ever attend a Park Board meeting concerning the pool attend, but more importantly, about 25 city and county government leaders were in that crowd. Also in attendance were several community and business leaders – all people who could potentially play a role in helping raise funds for the project.
“This is the best crowd we’ve ever had for a park board meeting, I think,” said a pleased Jason Lovett, the board’s chairman, who was also happy with how the throng participated. “You have asked a lot of good questions here and I think, right now, we’ve got a blank canvas, which is a little intimidating.
“I think the biggest thing I’m taking out of here tonight is that this is possible, and I think some of us may have come here thinking it isn’t possible. It’s possible, and I think we’ll get there.”
Also helping add considerable fuel to the meeting was the fact that the evening’s guest — Myrtha Pools —carries a sizeable reputation. Over the past five to seven years, several pool-related firms have been called to Murray to look at the facility that actually consists of three separate pools at Central — a main L-shaped pool and two smaller pools for less-experienced swimmers.
None of those previous guests could say that they had been directly involved with the Olympic Games or the United States Olympic Trials. Myrtha Southeast Regional Sales Manager Adam Sioui and Director of Design and Operations Alessandro Orio came from Omaha, Nebraska to be in Murray, after having been part of the company’s operations in building two 50-meter pools that were used for the 2021 Trials.
However, they said they do not care how big or how small a job is.
“We love putting pools in the ground,” Sioui said after he and Orio led a more than hour-long presentation while standing directly in front of the L-shaped pool, empty at a time of year where it normally would would not be. The pool is in almost its second full year of inactivity after, first, being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, then being closed for this year because of problems already in place that became worse during the 2020 year.
“Pools are not meant to sit empty like this,” Sioui said.
Sioui and Orio’s presentation presented multiple options, but one that captured much of the audience’s attention was that it could work with the existing facility without having to completely gut it and start over, although some excavation would be necessary.
Other options also included addressing the pools’ ailing water lines, which are leaking throughout the facility, said Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Steve Wilhelm. During the meeting, Wilhelm said the pool could not have opened this year because of too much air being trapped in those lines, creating a health hazard. He said the Calloway County Health Department would not have allowed the pool to be open based on that issue alone.
During a tour of the facility with Sioui and Orio prior to the start of the meeting, Wilhelm told them that having the pools devoid of water last year was probably a fatal blow as far as being able to have the facility operating this year.
“You could say that the pandemic kind of finished it off,” Wilhelm said, with both Sioui and Orio agreeing with that assessment.
However, how Murray and Calloway County came to find itself enviously watching other surrounding communities enjoying their pools this summer was not the Myrtha representatives’ concern Monday. Finding a way to get this community’s pool back in operation was.
The men raised eyebrows with one of their opening statements when they indicated that if they were chosen to handle the resurrection of the pool, they could do it quickly once on the ground in Murray.
“We made our name primarily with competition pools,” Sioui said. “We have been invited to the Olympic Trials since 2004 and the reason we’re always invited is because we are the only one that has the ability to build pools insanely fast. Myrtha holds the world record for 50-meter pools. In Omaha, we worked at the CHI Center (at Creighton University) and, from driving in the door, we built two 50-meter pools, with roughly 2 million gallons of water, 26,000 square feet, in 12-and-a-half days.
“We use a channel-based frame that is basically a large Erector Set. A Myrtha pool is not a difficult pool to build. If you can turn a wrench, you can build a Myrtha pool.”
Sioui also said Myrtha is involved in operations related to the upcoming 2021 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo and already is in talks with officials of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
