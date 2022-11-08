MURRAY – A Murray attorney has been suspended from practicing law for one year for conflict of interest and professional misconduct violations, though he will serve only 100 days if he meets the conditions set forth by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

According to the order from the Kentucky Supreme Court, William C. “Chip” Adams III was found guilty of two charges brought by the Inquiry Commission on March 17, 2021. The first count alleged that Adams represented a client while having “a concurrent conflict of interest,” which Supreme Court Rules (SCR) say exist if “the representation of one client will be directly adverse to another client” or if “there is a significant risk that the representation of one or more clients will be materially limited by the lawyer’s responsibilities to another client, a former client or a third person or by a personal interest of the lawyer.”