MURRAY – A Murray attorney has been suspended from practicing law for one year for conflict of interest and professional misconduct violations, though he will serve only 100 days if he meets the conditions set forth by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
According to the order from the Kentucky Supreme Court, William C. “Chip” Adams III was found guilty of two charges brought by the Inquiry Commission on March 17, 2021. The first count alleged that Adams represented a client while having “a concurrent conflict of interest,” which Supreme Court Rules (SCR) say exist if “the representation of one client will be directly adverse to another client” or if “there is a significant risk that the representation of one or more clients will be materially limited by the lawyer’s responsibilities to another client, a former client or a third person or by a personal interest of the lawyer.”
The second count was for violating an SCR involving professional misconduct. The court said it is professional misconduct for a lawyer to “engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.” The court’s order said Adams admitted to both violations.
The order stated that Adams represented a client for a variety of legal work for many years and that Adams admitted to having an “intermittent sexual relationship” with the client’s wife while continuing to represent him. In early May 2020, the client developed a “severe medical issue” and was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the order said the client “was unresponsive at times due to the severity of his illness.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital was not permitting visits by anyone other than patients and staff, and “not knowing how long Client would be incapacitated, unreachable, or unable to communicate, Client’s wife sought legal assistance from Adams to draft paperwork in the form of a Power of Attorney,” the order said.
The court said the “supposed purpose” of the document was to permit the client’s wife – who was the bookkeeper for the client’s business – to have the ability to “assist and oversee important fiscal responsibilities” of the business if her husband “remained unresponsive for a prolonged time.” The order stated that Adams drafted a broad document that authorized the client’s wife to engage in a variety of business practices on her husband’s behalf, as well as authorizing her to “make any health care decisions” for the client.
The order stated that the document itself was dated May 1, 2020, but that Adams later admitted that was a “purposefully incorrect date” and that it was actually drafted around May 4, 2020, “on or after the date of the Client’s hospitalization.” The court said Adams acknowledged that the client was not aware of these actions and did not sign the document. The court’s order said Adams did not forge the client’s signature but admitted knowledge “that one of the persons present at the signing of the Power of Attorney document forged the Client’s signature.”
The court’s order said Adams will serve 100 days of the suspension, with the remaining 265 days to be probated as long as he has no more disciplinary charges filed against him; attends and complete the Ethics and Professionalism Enhancement Program (EPEP), hosted by the Kentucky Bar Association in 2023; pays his KBA membership dues in a timely manner; satisfies all continuing legal education requirements in a timely manner; pays all costs associated with the investigation and prosecution of the proceeding and notifies all current clients and courts in which he may have any matters pending of the suspension. He was also ordered to deliver copies of those notifications to the director of the KBA within 10 days of the order, dated Oct. 20.
When contacted by the Ledger & Times, Adams said he had no comment on the matter.
Adams’ actions were done in his capacity as a private attorney, and there is no connection between the suspension and his duties as the attorney for Murray Independent School District and Murray-Calloway County Hospital. When reached for comment, MISD Superintendent Coy Samons said the district had been informed by Adams of the suspension last week, but he had no further comment. MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said he had no comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.