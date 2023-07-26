(TNS) Advocates for criminal justice reform are pushing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to advance a bill that would eliminate the long-standing sentencing disparities in place for people found guilty of possessing crack cocaine versus powder cocaine.

The bill, known as the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law, or EQUAL Act, would end the practice of slapping people convicted of crack possession with longer prison stays compared with those sentenced for possessing a comparable amount of powder cocaine. For decades, the sentencing disparities have disproportionately impacted people of color.