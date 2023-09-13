ENTER-MUS-AEROSMITH-CONCERTS-POSTPONED-GET

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs onstage at the Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. 

 Lisa Lake/Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Steven Tyler will miss another thing.

The Aerosmith frontman said Monday that he recently injured his vocal cords, forcing the iconic rock band to reschedule six shows over the next month.

