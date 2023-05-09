US-NEWS-AFGHAN-EVACUEES-GET

Refugees disembark from a US air force aircraft after an evacuation flight from Kabul at the Rota naval base in Rota, southern Spain, on Aug. 31, 2021. 

 Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

SAN DIEGO — (TNS) The Biden administration will allow Afghans who were evacuated during the withdrawal of U.S. troops to remain in the United States for longer than the initial two-year temporary permits.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the move Friday and said that Afghans who received temporary parole into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome will soon be able to request renewals of that parole to extend their permission to be in the U.S. DHS encouraged Afghans who have not yet received permanent permission to stay in the United States to apply for renewals.

