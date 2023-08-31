(TNS) A second freeze up — this time at a press conference in Northern Kentucky Wednesday — is raising new questions about Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health and whether he’ll serve out his term through 2026..

In this latest event, which occurred about one month after a much-publicized, similar freeze up in Washington, D.C., McConnell paused and fell silent for more than 30 seconds after a reporter’s question in Covington, Ky. Wednesday’s press conference resumed after the pause, but not until after an aide intervened and repeated the question to McConnell.