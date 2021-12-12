As Kentucky State Police Post 1 continues aiding in the efforts of rescue and recovery throughout the area, citizens who are not actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services are encouraged to avoid travel to and around the affected areas.
With widespread power outages, traffic control devices are not operational and there is no available lighting at many intersections throughout the area, creating a serious hazard. The KSP Post 1 collision reconstruction team is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving three vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 641 and KY 80 in Murray that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. While Calloway County did not see as severe storm damage as neighboring Graves and Marshall counties saw, the widespread power outage is a concern.
Post 1 would also like to remind citizens that there is currently a curfew in place for the city of Mayfield and other areas of Graves County that sustained severe damage. The curfew is in place from dusk until dawn.
