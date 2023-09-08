US-NEWS-DESANTIS-PROSECUTOR-WORRELL-OS

Suspended state attorney Monique Worrell from the Ninth Judicial Circuit answers a question at a press conference in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Worrell is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, filing a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to have the Florida Supreme Court overturn her suspension. 

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

(TNS) The day after she filed a petition asking the Florida Supreme Court to restore her to elected office, suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell called her ouster by Gov. Ron DeSantis “his latest overreach and his latest abuse of power.”

“Although he proclaims to be a man of ‘law and order,’ he has only challenged the Constitution and pushed it to its very extremes at every single end,” she told reporters at a press conference Thursday. “And he has created chaos instead of order.”