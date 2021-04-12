MURRAY – For the first time in the last 15 months, vehicles once again lined up to drop off recyclables at the Bill Wells Make A Difference Day.
The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Murray and named for the former Murray mayor and Rotarian Bill Wells. An event had been scheduled for early last spring, but ultimately was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Bill Marcum said the last event was held in January 2020, so Rotarians were extremely excited to finally bring it back.
The event was held this time at the old Briggs & Stratton parking lot near the downtown area, and local residents came in droves. Although the forecast called for a chance of thunderstorms and thick clouds loomed overhead, organizers and participants were blessed with decent weather throughout. Only a tiny smattering of sprinkles could be felt during the three-hour span it was open.
Make A Difference Day normally partners with the Calloway County Jail and relies on the inmate worker program. While Kentucky is still placing coronavirus restrictions on those programs across the state, Marcum said the Murray State University rowing team, also known as the MSU Crew Club, was offering its assistance to Calloway County’s tire collection program.
“Since we can’t use Class D inmates just yet, if it weren’t for these folks helping us out today, we would have been hurting,” Marcum said. “But they stepped up and we appreciate them.”
Calloway County Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning said the team was handling tires and tin cans. Marcum said several Governor’s Scholars were also participating. Patrick Nielsen, the vice president of the team, said its members have assisted Manning with many other projects in the past.
“Most of our fundraising honestly comes through Gidget,” Nielsen said. “We do a lot of trash pick-up on the roads around Murray. It’s honestly something I think we all actually really enjoy, not only because it’s bringing money to our team, but we like to be outside and we spend a lot of outside time on the rowing team and we appreciate keeping (the outdoors) clean. We want it clean because the rowing team wants our waters clean, so it benefits us, the environment and the city of Murray.”
City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said he was relieved that the predictions of thunderstorms passed Murray by Saturday morning. Late last year, the city was awarded a $16,000 grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to collect hazardous waste materials, and since he had been planning for the execution of that grant for the last four months, there was no easy way they could have postponed the collection if the event were rained out. He said the city is allowed to apply every two years for the grant, which comes from environmental remediation fees cities pay to the state.
“It’s going real well,” Allbritten said that morning. “This is the first time we set it up where we’ve had traffic on either side (of the collection site). When we first started this morning, we got hit real hard all at once and had some backup traffic from the early birds, but now we’re not really getting lines over here.”
As part of the grant, Allbritten said the city was collecting pesticides, herbicides, aerosol spray cans, fluorescent light bulbs and light tubes and oil and water-based paints. The funds paid for employees of the Calvert City-based company Clean Earth to collect the materials, he said.
Ali Robertson, president of the Murray Lions Club, said club members were very happy to be collecting used eyeglasses again for its SightFirst program.
“We are so excited to be here,” she said. “Really, we probably only need two people here, but we have six just because everyone’s so excited to have a service project to do. You can also tell by the looks of people that are coming through (to drop off glasses). You can see on their faces that they are excited to have something to do to help and somewhere to go. It’s so nice to get back into the swing of things.”
Sgt. Andrew Wiggins with the Murray Police Department was on hand to collect expired prescription drugs.
“The police department is out here collecting any types of old medication and prescription drugs, especially controlled (substances) that you don’t know how to get rid of otherwise,” Wiggins said. “We can take them instead of you flushing them down the toilet. We can properly dispose of them so it can’t harm anyone and it also doesn’t impact water streams and things like that.”
Wiggins said people can also drop prescription drugs off at the police department any day of the week, but it was good to participate in a big drop-off event again after so many months.
“This is the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to come out with a concerted effort,” Wiggins said. “We are collecting a lot today, so that’s great, but we are also able to collect them anytime, day or night, if you just bring them by the police department.”
Debbie Oliver, coordinator with OK E Scrap, said her company collects electronics for recycling at places like hospitals, lawyer’s offices, banks and similar businesses, but they have had to limit the number of events they’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic. She said people more often have been dropping old devices by the OK E Scrap offices, so she was happy to be able to participate in a big public event again.
“I know everybody’s glad to get out and recycle and responsibly get rid of this stuff in their house so it doesn’t go into a landfill,” she said.
According to the poster used to promote the event, other stations included cardboard recycling; clothes, shoes and book collection by Angels Attic Thrift Shop; aluminum can collection by the WATCH Center; collection of tattered American flags to be retired by Murray’s American Legion Post 73; car battery collection by Interstate Batteries; and collection of old iPods and other mp3 players by Spring Creek Health Care Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center.
Marcum said he should have final collection numbers for all the different stations sometime on Monday.
