MURRAY – After having to take last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Murray-Calloway County Fair is scheduled to return tonight.
Trish Parrish, an officer and member of the fair’s board of directors, said the fair was originally scheduled to open Tuesday night, but the carnival rides from Miller Spectacular Shows could not be inspected in time to legally open to the public. The delay in inspection was partly due to the weather, she said.
Parrish said the shifting state health and safety guidelines over the last few months made it difficult for the board to know very far in advance whether the fair would be able to take place and what types of events they would be able to have. The board was finally able to set a firm date in mid-May, she said. Now that everything is set, Parrish said board members are excited to welcome the public back to the fairgrounds. The fair will continue through Saturday at 211 Fairground Road, which is just off KY 121 northwest of Murray.
“One of the challenges with the pandemic has been that’s it’s been a day-to-day (question) whether we were going to be able to have a fair or not have a fair, or what the limitations were going to be based on state and federal guidelines,” Parrish said. “We did cancel a few things for the year. We’re not doing the 4-H agronomy or animal shows this year because a lot of those clubs weren’t meeting, and at the time (of the planning, social distancing was still mandated by the state). So in conjunction with the (University of Kentucky Cooperative) Extension Office, we decided not to do those. However, there are some area shows that are going to be offered this summer that (4-H students) can compete in, and the Extension Office is helping with that.”
Parrish said the pandemic this year also prevented the fair from having a special needs afternoon, which normally hosts children and adults with special needs and allows them to experience the fair without a lot of bright lights and loud music. She said that with the need for social distancing and extra staff, it wasn’t possible to host a large-enough group, but the plan is for it to come back next year.
Admission this year will be $12 per person and will include parking, rides, shows and events, and the gates open at 6 p.m. Parrish said tonight, Wednesday, is Family Night, in which people can get discounted admission for $10 if they bring in at least two canned goods to donate to Murray-Calloway County Need Line.
“Admission includes free parking and all the rides,” Parrish said. “If you want to ride, you can come in at 6 and leave at 9:30 or 10 o’clock when we close, if that’s how much you want to ride. And if we’re offering a show or event, that is also free.
“On Thursday, we’re doing the Mini Outlaw Tractor Pull, which begins at 7 p.m. The carnival will still open at 6 p.m., so there will be rides, and the free laser tag is coming in on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so that will also be included in the $12 admission on those days.
“On Friday and Saturday, we’re having derbies. On Friday night at 7:30, we’re having the Enduro Derby, and that’s one where they race in laps. That’s kind of a new thing that derby drivers have done in the last few years. On Saturday night at 7:30, we’ll have the Demolition Derby, and of course, that’s where they crash into each other and smash up cars and have a good time.”
Parrish said a great deal goes into planning the fair each year, and it is all done by unpaid volunteers.
“The fair board governs the fair, and then there are associate members that are part of the Murray-Calloway County Fair Association,” she said. “Volunteers can belong to the association if they so choose, but the fair is put on solely by volunteers. There is no one that is paid who is on the board or in the association, so all of our time and effort in keeping up the fairgrounds and putting on the county fair is all volunteer time.”
Parrish added, “We’re hoping that if the weather cooperates this year, that we’re going to have a really big year.”
For more information, visit www.mccfair.com.
