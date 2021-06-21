Agencies respond to 2-vehicle injury collision Friday afternoon

MURRAY – The Murray Police Department and other agencies responded to a collision with injuries on South 12th Street early Friday afternoon.
A news release said MPD responded at 12:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of South 12th Street and Glendale Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that William Fridy, 34, of Puryear, Tennessee, was driving northbound on 12th Street and proceeded into the intersection of Glendale Road. Officers also learned that Michael Robertson, 74, of Murray, was operating a vehicle driving westbound on Glendale and entered the intersection with South 12th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Robertson and his passenger, Lynda Shouse, 74, of Murray, were both transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. The investigation into the collision is still ongoing.
MPD was assisted on scene by the Kentucky State Police, Murray Fire Department and EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.