ELIZABETHTOWN – In the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 10, tornadic storms ripped through Kentucky, leaving devastation in their wake.
Immediately, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) began assessing damage by contacting agency partners in their 42-county service area. Counties reporting damage were: Breckenridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Casey, Christian, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren. While most agencies were found to be operational, the partner food bank located in Mayfield had been completely destroyed.
Over the weekend, FAKH mobilized staff and volunteers to pack 3,400 food bags for distribution to emergency shelters and expanded food distributions in Bowling Green to serve 1,050 households. Later this week, three tractor trailer loads of Emergency Food Boxes will arrive from Feeding America National Organization. Contents will include 19 pantry-sized, non-perishable food items including cans of tuna, chicken, corn, green beans, peas, applesauce, mandarin oranges, chicken and rice soup, spaghetti rings, black beans, pinto beans, peanut butter and jelly. These boxes will be distributed to households in the affected counties.
“Our priority today is to locate a temporary warehouse facility in the Purchase Area Development District (PADD) and have it operational by mid-week,” said Jamie Sizemore, FAKH’s executive director. “Right now, we’re supporting neighbors facing hunger with emergency food boxes but FAKH is planning for increased food insecurity in the coming months. It may take a full year for people to get back on their feet.”
If you would like to aid recovery efforts you can donate to the FAKH Tornado Relief Fund through www.feedingamericaky.org/donate. For those that live locally, FAKH is accepting donations of hygiene and cleaning products at the Volunteer Center located at 300 Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 5:00 pm through Friday, December 17th. Visit our social media channels to see a complete list of needs.
Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) is a regional food bank that provides assistance to more than 223,500 people in 42 counties each year. Through support from individuals and organizations, FAKH distributes more than 21 million pounds of food to approximately 240 food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. FAKH also sponsors various hunger relief programs including the BackPack™ Program and the Senior Box Program (CSFP). FAKH’s main office and warehouses are located on Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. For more information or to volunteer, sponsor a fundraiser or a food drive, or to make a secure online donation, visit their website at feedingamericaky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.