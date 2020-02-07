MURRAY — The Curris Center Ballroom on the Murray State University campus was the place to be Wednesday for students of the university’s Hutson School of Agriculture and prospective employers.
They were there for the 33rd annual Hutson School Career Fair that is designed to continue the school’s strong tradition of helping its students take big steps toward life after Murray State. Hutson School Dean Tony Brannon said between 300 and 400 students usually take advantage of the opportunity to talk with the many ag-related establishments that come to Murray seeking fresh, young talent.
There were not too many areas of the ballroom devoid of activity Wednesday, which is par for the course. Brannon said between 30 and 40 businesses – from farm bureaus to veterinary hospitals to industrial outfits – usually come to Murray for the event, which is actually one of two such fairs that are hosted each campus year. The other is in the fall with an emphasis on internships.
Yet, with of the action happening Wednesday, it may come as a shock that there was once a time that this event was not the spectacle it has become.
“Our vet tech students actually started it as part of their accreditation requirements back in 1987, but they were doing that at our Carman Ag Pavilion (about a mile west of the main campus) and there were only five companies that came. And it was also just for one specific area,” said Brannon, who began his tenure at Murray State a year later. “It’s just become larger and larger through the years.
“We actually got to the point that we were having two a year, then we went to only having one a year and that became our spring career fair. Then, the employers started telling us that time was too late for putting together internships for the summer and that they wanted us to go back to having fall one too, so we now have that fall fair as an internship/career fair and this is now our big career fair.”
The bulk of the organization for the fair falls on the ag leadership council on the campus. Presley Woodrum, a junior student from Liberty in Casey County, explained that the council is a liaison organization between the Hutson School and all of the ag organizations on campus.
“They help out with planning events and volunteering to work with events,” Woodrum said Thursday as she and others manned the check-in desk just outside the ballroom. “We’ve got quite a few career opportunities for students here today. This is a great opportunity for our students to come out and network.”
Woodrum admitted to being surprised when she heard about the humble beginnings from back in ‘87.
“Wow! It’s had exponential growth since then, for sure,” she said, adding that a large effort on multiple fronts is needed to make this event what it is today. “I know I’ve been out here since 7:30 this morning. We’ve had others since 7. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of communication.”
Brannon said the fair traditionally does result in many students finding job opportunities they are seeking. He said this is helped by the fact that many of the businesses represented have personnel seeking new talent who know all the programs from which the candidates hail. They are, after all, Hutson School graduates themselves, like Kaitlin Farley, who is now four years into a career with the horticulture team at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
“I had a great experience here at Murray State and it’s because of Murray State that I now have this job,” said Farley, who came to Murray State after graduating from Boyle County High School in Danville. “So I want to promote this business and the horticulture industry and hopefully find some students who are interested in it like I am.
“Murray State is my second home and it’s great to see the campus again, as well as see what Murray State has done for me as a person, as a professional, and just to see the faculty again that have helped me along the way. I wouldn’t be in the place I am now if not for this university and the professors here and also the horticulture program as well.”
Throughout Wednesday, Farley talked with several prospects, standing in front of her booth in one of the corners of the ballroom, like so many of the other businesses’ representatives. She said the fact that she was able to speak to so many students was also a credit to what she learned at Murray State.
“It brought me out of my shell as a person. I am actually shy,” she said. “Before, I would not have stood up and talked to big crowds like this, but I used to be an ag ambassador and part of the ag leadership council here and that definitely helped develop my social skills and leadership skills.”
