FRANKFORT – Kentucky farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag Program for 2022, bringing the total of donations to more than $4.3 million since 2016, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles announced last week.

“I want to thank everyone who donated to the voluntary ‘Ag Tag’ program this year. 2022 has been a tough year, but despite that, our agricultural community still saw the benefit of donating to the ‘Ag Tag’ fund,” Quarles said. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”

