WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is continuing its efforts as part of the agency’s Farm Bill programs to advance animal disease preparedness and response. APHIS is seeking project proposals for fiscal year (FY) 2021 funding for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program (NADPRP) and the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN). The agency is also announcing its next round of purchases for the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank (NAVVCB). The 2018 Farm Bill provided funding for these programs as part of an overall strategy to help prevent animal pests and diseases from entering the United States and reduce the spread and impact of potential disease incursions through advance planning and preparedness.
In FY 2021, APHIS will make available up to $20 million in funds for NADPRP and NAHLN. Proposals must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 6.
NADPRP
NADPRP addresses the risk of introduction and spread of high-consequence animal pests and diseases through cooperative or interagency agreements between APHIS and States, universities, livestock producer organizations, Tribal organizations, land-grant universities, and other eligible entities. This program allows APHIS to collaborate with animal health partners throughout the nation to implement high-value projects that enhance prevention, preparedness, detection, and response to the most damaging emerging and foreign animal diseases that threaten U.S. agriculture. Up to $10 million will be targeted for NADPRP projects focused on developing and/or enhancing state and tribal vaccination plans for foreign animal disease (FAD) outbreaks; supporting animal movement decisions in an FAD outbreak; and delivering outreach and education on animal disease prevention, preparedness and response topics to targeted audiences.
Application instructions and additional information are available on the NADPRP website. Applicants can also find information on the on the ezFedGrants website or the Grants.gov website by searching CFDA number 10.025 or Funding Opportunity Number USDA-APHIS-10025-VSSP0000-22-0001.
NAHLN
The NAHLN is a nationally-coordinated network and partnership of Federal, State, and university-associated animal health laboratories providing animal health diagnostic testing to detect both endemic and high-consequence pathogens in the nation’s food animals, which is vital to protecting animal health, public health, and the nation’s food supply. These laboratories are the first line of defense for detecting animal diseases and pathogens. Should foreign animal disease strike, diagnosing and detecting the extent of the outbreak as rapidly as possible plays a key role in limiting the impact on producers.
APHIS will make a total of $5 million available to NAHLN. This will include $2.5 million to be provided to the NAHLN laboratories in support of infrastructure needs. Up to $2.5 million in additional funds will be provided through a competitive process targeting NAHLN projects focused on increasing capacity for disease testing, increasing capability to handle surge samples and enhancing laboratory emergency preparedness.
Application instructions and additional information are available on the NAHLN website or can be requested from the NAHLN program office NAHLN@usda.gov.
