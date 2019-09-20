MURRAY — Longtime University of Kentucky Dark Tobacco Extension Specialist Dr. Andy Bailey said recently that he can remember a time when the tobacco disease angular leaf spot was not that big of a deal.
“It’s funny how when I first started this about 17 years ago, angular leaf spot, we’d see maybe a few times a year. It was at the bottom of the list,” Bailey said a few weeks ago during a presentation at the annual Dark Tobacco Twilight Tours at Murray State University’s West Farm complex. “Now, it’s at the top and it’s not just in the (Jackson Purchase region) anymore. It’s gone across the lakes.
“I can remember back to 2016, we had a crop (in a nearby field at Murray) and it got it in the first week of August. I thought it was going to be the best crop we’d ever had here and ended up being the worst.”
As Bailey indicated, ALS is now at the top of the list of tobacco issues UK and Murray State want to combat. The annual tours detail the results of trials that have involved testing of different products UK personnel undertake on the Murray fields.
Bailey said that, starting next year, a UK student will begin a three-year project specifically on ALS. He said that study will involve extensive looks at things like a plant’s culture, the types of soil, tilling, weather conditions and the obvious: what type of chemicals can make a dent in this killer of harvests.
“Over the last three years, we’ve tested at least 20 different chemicals (on fields in Murray, as well as UK fields at a site in Princeton) and we haven’t found anything yet that’s really good,” Bailey said, stating the obvious. “It’s a fight.”
Bailey did say that Nordox, which is as copper-based product, has yielded what he called fair results. However, not even that is enough to persuade chemical companies to slap an emergency label on a product that would be suggested for immediate use by farmers.
Once something is found, there will be a new, more effective weapons in applying chemicals available. Bailey demonstrated a dosimeter spray system that can be set to apply specific amounts and no more to each leaf.
He said he has found this to be much more effective on tobacco with straight leaves. He said leaves that he coined “crooked” provide a more difficult challenge.
