FRANKFORT — Gerry Hayden of Calhoun was elected chairman of the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH). Hayden serves on the WISHH Committee as a representative of the American Soybean Association and has long been a fierce advocate of this program.
WISHH serves as U.S. Soy’s catalyst in developing and emerging markets, connecting trade and development across global market systems and improving food security. While investing time and resources in developing and emerging markets, this program also seeks to instill a preference for U.S. soy in those who will make purchasing decisions.
WISHH provides trade solutions starting at the ground level and works to shape market dynamics while positioning U.S. soy as a protein partner for the future. WISHH works with key stakeholders in developing markets to demonstrate U.S. soy’s value for businesses and communities, and as an agricultural development partner, WISHH identifies markets that demonstrate growth potential and then works within those systems to build resilience in trade.
Current and ongoing success stories for the program include the Commercialization of Aquaculture for Sustainable Trade (CAST) in Cambodia, partnering in Ghana to help provide local communities with access to quality protein, and working in collaboration with the United Soybean Board to compress the time for a new U.S. soybean market to go from an emerging market to being market-ready.
Hayden has been involved in soybean leadership in Kentucky for more than 20 years, serving in various capacities in both the Kentucky Soybean Association and the Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board. He has been one of Kentucky’s representatives to the American Soybean Association since 2013, and was appointed as ASA’s representative to the WISHH Committee in 2018.
