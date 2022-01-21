MURRAY – Ashlyn Gibson, a senior agricultural sciences with agricultural education certification major at Murray State University, arrived recently at Calloway County High School and will be working with the students and teachers in the agricultural science and technology department and the FFA program for the next 14 weeks.
Gibson is working under the guidance of cooperating teacher, Jacob Falwell, to learn all aspects of a successful agricultural science and technology program at the high school level. Gibson will strive to become proficient in teaching a variety of classes in the career and technical education area, as well as in assisting students with leadership development in the FFA organization and with career-focused experiential programs.
Upon completion of the student teaching experience, Gibson will return to Murray to participate in commencement exercises at Murray State where she will earn a bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences.
