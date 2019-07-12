MURRAY — Six recent high school graduates from Calloway County are recipients of scholarships from Calloway County Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. In partnership with the County Farm Bureaus, the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation awarded more than $460,000 this year to deserving students from across the Commonwealth.
Elayna Bedwell was awarded a $1,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship. Bedwell plans to attend Murray State University to study nursing. Bedwell is the daughter of John Bedwell and Christi Hosick of Hardin.
Alex Cooper was awarded a $1,500 Calloway County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Cooper plans to attend Murray State University to study agribusiness economics. Cooper’s father is Mike Cooper of Hazel.
Logan Mattingly was awarded a $1,500 Calloway County Farm Bureau Scholarship and a $1,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship. Mattingly plans to attend Murray State University to study agribusiness economics. Mattingly is the son of Matthew and Christy Mattingly of Murray.
Joseph Scott was awarded a $1,500 Calloway County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Scott plans to attend Murray State University to study construction engineering technology. Scott is the son of Joey and Chanda Scott of Kirksey.
Hailey Watson was awarded a $1,000 Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship. Watson plans to attend Murray State University to study agricultural science and technology. Watson is the daughter of Scott and MaryAnn Watson of Murray.
Gracelyn Young was awarded a $1,500 Calloway County Farm Bureau Scholarship. Young plans to attend Murray State University to study business administration. Young is the daughter of Amberly Gillum of Almo.
Farm Bureau scholarships, offered annually, are awarded to recipients who display the greatest levels of academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership abilities and financial need.
