LEXINGTON – The Calloway County High School FFA Chapter returned last week from the 93rd Kentucky FFA State Convention with a host of awards, recognitions, honors, over $1500 in prize money, and three new state championships.
The convention was held June 7-9. The students who attended were able to experience leadership training, networking with fellow members from across the state, and witness history at the convention held in Rupp Arena and the gorgeous new Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.
CCHS’s FFA chapter boasts 72 state championships in 46 areas over the last 18 years. Below are list of award students placing in the top three in the state:
• State Champion Nursery/Landscape Impromptu Speaking: Isaac Martin
• State Champion Vegetable Production: Savannah Pittman
• State Champion Swine Production Placement: Johnathan Kough
• State Runner-up Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication: Ella Dodd
• State Runner-up Wildlife Management: Jayden Morris
• State Runner-up Agriculture Essay: Sunny Clark
• Third Place in State Crop Impromptu Speaking: Savannah Pittman
• Third Place in State Ag Marketing Plan: Ellie Falwell, Cooper Housden, and Jacee McKeel
Graduating seniors Johnathan Kough, Bella Swain and Savannah Pittman also received their State FFA Degree the last morning of the convention. This is the highest degree the state can bestow upon a member, said CCHS FFA Advisor Jacob Falwell.
“More important than the state championships, honors, cash prizes and outstanding placings, this group has been a joy with which to travel,” Falwell said. “They have shown courtesy to restaurant and hotel staff, thanked us as advisors, and we have not heard a negative or spoiled comment from them the entire trip. These students have been raised correctly, and Ms. Miller (FFA Advisor Cassie Miller) and I are so proud to see them experience this Kentucky FFA State Convention in person!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.