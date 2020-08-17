MURRAY — The Calloway County High School FFA Chapter was able to compete in the first ever Virtual State FFA Convention over the past few months.
Students from Calloway County High School continued a streak stretching 16 years as the chapter has had at least one state champion The total is now 68 state championships in the past 16 years.
Below is a list of the highlights from this year’s convention:
•Shark Tank Entrepreneurship State Champion: Savannah Pittman
•Regional Star Farmer: Jace Kelso
•Regional Star Ag Business: Connor Potts
•2nd Place Diversified Crop Entrepreneurship Production Proficiency: Alex Cooper
•3rd Place Fruit and Vegetable Impromptu Speaking: Annabel Wilmurth
•3rd Place Vegetable Production Proficiency: Savannah Pittman
•State FFA Degree Recipients: Emma Roach, Anna Wilkins, Tucker Swain, Jace Kelso, Morgan Stocklen, Connor Potts, and Jacob Warner.
Once again, the Calloway County High School FFA Chapter received a Gold Rating.
Complete state contest results and the virtual sessions can be located at this link: https://kyffa.org/stateconvention.
Of special note, the state degree is the highest degree a member can earn at the state level, and seven of Calloway’s students received that degree. The Star is the highest award a student can receive at any level. Potts and Kelso were able to secure two of the three-star awards this year.
This is the ninth consecutive year the Regional Star Farmer has hailed from Calloway County High School. This year, Calloway students claimed a total of $5,800 in prize money.
Here is a list of Calloway's Regional Star Farmers of the past nine years:
• 2012: Jay Green
• 2013: Megan Harper
• 2014: Caleb Brannon
• 2015: Audree Harper
• 2016: Lily Swain
• 2017: Jonah Brannon
• 2018: Emily Wilson
• 2019: Alex Cooper
• 2020: Jace Kelso.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.