LOUISVILLE – Pulaski County farmer Mark Haney was re-elected Kentucky Farm Bureau President on the concluding day of the organization’s 100th annual meeting in December.
Also re-elected were Webster County’s Eddie Melton as first vice president and Sharon Furches of Calloway County as second vice president.
Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for more than 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years, he chaired the State Resolutions Committee. He is a past president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development, past president of the Kentucky Center for Cooperative Development, past chairman of the Kentucky Horticulture Council and a current member of the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
Haney has also served as former president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau and is a current member of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
He and his brother, Don, produce apples and peaches near Nancy, where they also raise beef cattle. They sell fresh produce from their orchards, as well as cider, jellies, baked goods and other products, at a KFB Certified Farm Market located on the farm. He and his wife, Marlene, have two sons and a daughter.
Melton, a former president of Webster County Farm Bureau, is chairman of KFB’s State Resolutions Committee and is president of the board of directors for the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development. Melton additionally serves on the board of directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. He produces corn, soybeans and beef cattle on his farming operation, in Sebree.. He and his wife, Regina, have a daughter.
Furches has been a member of KFB’s board of directors since 2017. She serves on the Kentucky State Fair Board and is a past member of the State Board of Agriculture. She is also the chair of KFB’s Vision 100 Strategic Planning Committee. She and her husband, Tripp, reside in Murray, where they farm 5,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, and canola. They have a son and a daughter.
Four new members were elected to the KFB board of directors this year.
Scott Davis of Monroe County will serve as a District 4 representative to the board, Stewart Hughes of Scott County will serve as a District 6 representative to the board, John Henning of Breckenridge County will serve on the board as the chair of the KFB State Young Farmer Advisory Committee, and Judy Hayden of McLean County will serve on the board as chair of the KFB State Women’s Advisory Committee.
Returning board members are: Randy Chrisman of Anderson County; Brandon Davis of Anderson County; Marshall Coyle of Bath County; Patrick M. Henderson of Breckinridge County; Greg Drake of Butler County; David McGlone of Carter County; Shane Wiseman of Clark County; Kim McCoy of Cumberland County; Dr. Nancy Cox of Fayette County; Glenn Howell of Fulton County; Mark Kinsey of Grant County; Larry Clark of Green County; Ray Allan Mackey of Hardin County; Larry Thomas of Hardin County; Roger Fannin of Harlan County; Don Miniard of Harlan County; Alex Barnett of Harrison County; Cloyce Hinkle of Knox County; David L. Campbell of Lincoln County; Joe Paul Mattingly of Marion County; Kelly Thurman of McLean County; Mary Kate Kordes of Muhlenberg County; Scott Travis of Spencer County; Terry Lawson of Rockcastle County; Victor Rexroat of Russell County; and Carroll Amyx of Wolfe County.
Leadership for two of KFB’s key advisory committees was also announced during the organization’s annual meeting. John Henning of Breckinridge County is the new chair of the State Young Farmer Advisory Committee. Judy Hayden of McLean County was elected as the new chair of the State Women’s Advisory Committee.
The new vice chair of the Young Farmer Advisory Committee is Logan Carter of Bourbon County, while the new secretary is Jennifer Chittenden of Livingston County and the social media chair is Denise Jones of Marion County.
Mary Jayne Cannon of Fleming County is the new first vice-chair of the State Women’s Advisory Committee and Lisa Osborne of Greenup County is the new second vice chair.
Members for 2020 State Young Farmer Advisory Committee, including officers, are:
• Casey and Jennifer Chittenden, District 1
• J.E. Pryor, District 2
• John and Lisa Henning, District 3, Chair
• Grant and Kristin Hildabrand, District 4
• Curtis and Denise Jones, District 5
• Taylor Jones, District 6
• Mark and Sarah Burnett, District 7
• Matt and Brittany Collins, District 8
• Logan and Amelia Carter, District 9
• Reed and Heather Graham, District 10
• Nathan and Lindsey Boggs, District 11.
Members of the 2020 State Women’s Advisory Committee, including officers, are:
• Bettie Bean, District 1
• Judy Hayden, District 2
• Tammy Cashman, District 3
• Vickie Bryant, District 4
• Debbie Rothenburger, District 5
• Pam Stockdale, District 6
• Carol Sullivan, District 7
• Jennifer Newby, District 8
• Mary Jayne Cannon, District 9, 1st Vice Chair
• Lisa Osborne, District 10, 2nd Vice Chair
• Rhea Price, District 11.
