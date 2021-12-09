LOUISVILLE – Sharon Furches of Calloway County was re-elected as second vice president of Kentucky Farm Bureau on the concluding day of the organization’s 102nd annual meeting as Pulaski County farmer Mark Haney and Webster County’s Eddie Melton were re-elected president and first vice president, respectively.
Furches has been a member of the KFB Board of Directors since 2017. She is a former member of the Kentucky State Fair Board and State Board of Agriculture. She is the chair of KFB’s Vision 100 Strategic Planning Committee and a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. She and her husband, Tripp, reside in Murray, where they grow wheat, corn and soybeans. They have a son and a daughter.
Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for more than 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years, he chaired the State Resolutions Committee. He is a past president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development, past president of the Kentucky Center for Cooperative Development, past chairman of the Kentucky Horticulture Council and a current member of the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. Haney is a current member of the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He has also served as former president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau and is a past member of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Executive Committee. He and his brother, Don, produce apples and peaches near Nancy, where they also raise beef cattle. They sell fresh produce from their orchards – as well as cider, jellies, baked goods and other products – at a KFB Certified Farm Market located on the farm. He and his wife, Marlene, have two sons and a daughter.
Melton, a former president of Webster County Farm Bureau, is chairman of the KFB State Resolutions Committee and is president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development Board of Directors. Melton additionally serves on the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company Board of Directors. He produces corn, soybeans and beef cattle on his farming operation, in Sebree, and he and his wife, Regina, have a daughter.
Four new members were elected to the KFB Board of Directors this year. Zack Ison of Mercer County will serve as a District 5 representative to the Board, Todd Brock of Laurel County will serve as a District 11 representative to the Board, Taylor Jones of Gallatin County will serve on the Board as Chair of the KFB State Young Farmer Advisory Committee and Tammy White of Union County will serve on the Board as the Chair of the Generation Bridge Program.
The new vice chair of the Young Farmer Committee is Eli Mann of Pendleton County, the new secretary is Danielle Millbern of Fayette County and the social media chair is Kristin Hildabrand of Logan County. The new vice chair of the Generation Bridge Committee is Sarah Beth Guffey of Clinton County, and the new secretary is Rob McClanahan of Pendleton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.