Future ag leaders

Several Calloway County High School juniors recently attended the Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL) at Murray State University. Pictured at the event, from left, are Elizabeth Morrow, Ginni Mikulcik, Lillie Thorn, KFB Second Vice President Sharon Furches of Calloway County, Carson Gilliam and Kelly Parr.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Calloway County high school juniors Carson Gilliam, Ginni Mikulcik, Elizabeth Morrow, Kelly Parr and Lillie Thorn recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). The Calloway County students along with 37 other high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference, held at Murray State University.

An identical IFAL conference was also held at the University of Kentucky for an additional 42 students.