MURRAY — The Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University recently honored high school students from the Purchase, Pennyrile and Green River regions as Murray State FFA All-Region Stars based on the students’ demonstrated leadership in Future Farmers of America (FFA).
The banquet was held on Murray State’s campus Tuesday, in honor of the recipients. Several university officials were in attendance, including Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson and others. They joined more than 200 guests who also attended the banquet.
FFA advisors at individual high schools could nominate two students for this recognition — one as an automatic award recipient and the other as an at-large nomination (not all at-large nominees were selected for the award).
Calloway County High School students recognized during the award ceremony include the following:
• Jace Kelso
• EmmaLee Roach
• Anna Wilkins
The Hutson School of Agriculture created the awards program, which named its seventh crop of Stars this year, as a way to acknowledge FFA students in Murray State’s service area for their accomplishments. FFA advisors are also recognized each year for their service to their students and the FFA organization.
“My FFA experience provided me a solid leadership background that has served me well throughout my career, and it is a pleasure to recognize outstanding young leaders pursuing the same experiences,” said Dr. Tony Brannon, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture.
The guest speakers at the banquet were Dr. Sheila Wilson Phillips, DVM and Jonathan Reynolds. Phillips graduated from MSU in 2011 with a bachelor of science in agriculture. She continued on to Auburn University where she earned a doctor of veterinary medicine degree in 2015. Currently, Phillips serves as a mixed animal practice veterinarian at Trigg County Veterinary Clinic in Cadiz. In 2018 Phillips was named the Hutson School of Agriculture’s Outstanding Young Alumna.
Reynolds graduated from MSU in May 2019 with a bachelor of science in agriculture. Reynolds, a former Kentucky State FFA Association Officer, was named Outstanding Senior Man in Agriculture in spring 2019 by the Hutson School of Agriculture. Currently, Reynolds is the farm manager of Springhill Farms in Clinton.
