Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge is accepting comments on the proposal to use GM seed to produce corn, milo, millet, soybean, sunflower and wheat varieties deregulated or exempted by USDA APHIS (https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/biotechnology/permits-notifications-petitions/petitions/petition-status) to sustain the cooperative farming program for the purpose of achieving wildlife, habitat, and public use objectives.
The comment period began Aug. 16, and will last through Aug. 31. A copy of the compatibility determination is available to the public for review at the Clarks River National Wildlife Refuge office or on the website at www.fws.gov/refuge/clarks-river.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.