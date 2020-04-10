MURRAY — During a special program on Murray radio station WKMS last week, lots of aspects about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses, as well as the economy in general, were discussed.
However, while the plight of small businesses, particularly those involving retail and restaurants and their employees, has received a great deal of attention nationally, another aspect of the American economy has been overshadowed, agriculture. That is why when it came time for Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer (R - Tompkinsville) to join the program, Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Chris Wooldridge made sure this subject was tapped.
“We don’t want to forget that agribusiness is a very important part of our community as well,” Wooldridge said, leading into a question for Comer, a former Kentucky agriculture commissioner. “We talk a lot about retail, but agribusiness, as you know, in your district is very important. Is there anything you’d like to say in relation to the (recently passed $2.2 trillion CARES act) or anything in general to those in agribusiness?”
Comer said a lot.
“We have put some money in through the (United States Department of Agriculture), which are safety-net type programs, sustainability programs. Now, when I say ‘sustainability,’ I’m talking about farmers’ sustainability,” he said, then going on to paint a rather dim picture.
“Anyone in agriculture right now knows that this is just a terrible economy. The famers have been on the front lines of a trade war with China, and that was when the economy was still strong. Now, the economy has taken a major, major hit. We’re still in that trade war with China and, on top of that, it’s time to plant crops and things like that on farms.”
That is not all, though.
“So it’s time to start the crop year off and we’ve had major issues getting H-2A workers (foreign workers in the U.S. for temporary agricultural employment) across the (Mexican) border. That’s something that hasn’t been in the press a lot because they’re focusing so much on (personal protective equipment for medical personnel) and on ventilators and ventilators (for COVID-19 patients) and all of the different shortages and positive tests and things like that,” he said. “Look! We have to have workers in the fields, whether it’s for our crops here in Kentucky — our grain crops, tobacco, our dairy farmers — but we also have to have workers at the processors.
“There’s five poultry processing facilities in my Congressional district and the majority of those workers are migrant workers at those facilities. Then, all of the fruit and vegetable production in America is primarily in Florida and California, so they desperately need those H-2A workers.”
Problems in Mexico are getting in the way, he said.
“The consulate office in Monterey, Mexico is in disarray right now because of Coronavirus fears down there, so the USDA has had to step up and process more of those H-2A workers and the (U.S.) State Department has announced that it’s trying to get some H2A workers in here too,” he said.
“So farmers are faced with record-low prices, they’re faced with a terrible market, a trade war and now they’re faced with the fact that they’re going to have a hard time getting their normally reliable migrant workers in here because of the Coronavirus. There’s just a lot of challenges facing agriculture today and I want to let farmers and anybody in agribusiness know that they can contact my office and my staff will work with them on any program that is available out there, any program we can do that can help keep their farms open and their doors open. We absolutely will be willing to do that.”
Comer’s office is reachable at 202-225-3115 in Washington or his Paducah office at 270-408-1865.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.