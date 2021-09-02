FRANKFORT – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles has appointed a new member to the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) Board of Directors.
Dan Flanagan, Campbellsville, will serve on the board representing tobacco farmers. His term will expire June 26, 2023.
KAFC addresses the unique financing needs of agriculture in the commonwealth. Its mission is to strengthen Kentucky agriculture by providing access to low-interest loan programs through joint partnerships with local lending institutions. KAFC assists beginning farmers, farm families, and agribusinesses obtain the necessary capital to establish, maintain, or expand their agricultural operation.
The board meets monthly to review and approve loan applications. To learn more about KAFC loan programs, the KAFC board, and KAFC meeting schedule visit the Kentucky Department of Agriculture website.
