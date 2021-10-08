FRANKFORT – Daniel and Paige Adams of Eddyville and Matt and Amanda Gajdzik of Shelbyville have been selected as Kentucky’s American Soybean Association (ASA) Corteva Young Leaders. This national program allows young soybean farmers from around the country to gather for a challenging leadership experience. The Young Leaders program offers the opportunity for participants to enhance their leadership skills as well as meet and learn from other young leaders.
The Young Leaders program is unique among the leadership opportunities that exist for soybean growers, as it is designed to include both husbands and wives, whether the spouse works on or off the farm. The couples will attend sessions together so that both parties understand the importance of helping to shape national policy and advocate for agriculture, and both have the tools to do so. This program trains leaders with the expectation that they will, at some point, serve in a leadership capacity in the soybean family.
Daniel Adams raises soybeans and corn in three counties in western Kentucky and is a Lifetime Member of the Kentucky Soybean Association. He is a sponsor of the Lyon County Chapter of FFA and a first-generation farmer. His wife, Paige, is employed off the farm with a company that encourages its employees to volunteer their time, particularly in leadership roles. The couple has two small children who they would like to offer the opportunity to farm.
Matt Gajdzik raises soybeans, corn, and cattle along with a thriving fruit orchard. His wife, Amanda, also farms full time, taking the lead on the couple’s agritourism operation, marketing of the produce and beef, and book work for both the farm and the orchard. He is a Lifetime Member of the Kentucky Soybean Association and has been involved with a number of agriculture organizations here in the state. The Gajdziks also have two children who they wish to offer a place in the operation should they choose to farm.
As part of their status as Kentucky’s ASA Corteva Young Leaders, Daniel and Matt will serve as ex-officio members of the board of the Kentucky Soybean Association. Young Leader duties begin in November when the couples will travel to Corteva corporate headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, for part one of a two-part training session. Part two will take place in March during Commodity Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana. Classic is the national annual meeting of the American Soybean Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Sorghum Producers.
For more information on soybean farming in Kentucky, visit www.kysoy.org.
