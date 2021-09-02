David Winchell of Hawesville was recently elected to serve on the Kentucky Soybean Association (KSA) Board of Directors. Winchell fills the seat in the Green River Area left vacant by Jeff King of Henderson.
KSA directors are normally elected by the farmer members in their areas in January at the organization’s annual meeting, but no names were put forth during that meeting and the seat has remained vacant until now. In accordance with organizational bylaws, the board members present at the Aug. 10 meeting voted on the nomination.
Winchell is a lifetime member of the association and says he looks forward to serving the best interests of soybean farmers across the state.
The Kentucky Soybean Association is a membership-based organization that focuses on policy efforts at both the state and national levels. KSA’s farmer-leaders travel to Frankfort and host legislators on their farms to promote open dialogue about issues that affect those in the agriculture sector. Those same farmer-leaders have also developed relationships with our lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and (under normal circumstances) travel to the Capitol each year to visit our Senators, Congressmen and their staff members to talk about direct and unintended consequences of legislation and to lobby for the best interests of Kentucky’s soybean farmers.
For 2021, KSA’s directors are as follows.
• Purchase Area: Andrea Williford, Jonathan Reynolds, Dan Pirtle, and Allen Pace. Pennyrile Area: Craig Roberts, Scott Bridges and Brent Gatton
• Green River Area: Jason Strode, Clay Wells, David Winchell and Jonathan Miller
Mammoth Cave Area: Adam Hendricks, Andy Alford and Shane Wells
• Lincoln Trail Area: Quint Pottinger, Anna Reding, Caleb Ragland and Houston Howlett
• Central Bluegrass Area: Ben Furnish, Brennan Gilkison, Spencer Sims and Jeremy Tucker
Directors At-Large include Jeremy Stull, Neal Milliken and Mark Wilson.
