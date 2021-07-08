UNION CITY, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America has announced details for the return of the popular Antique Tractor Show for the fifth year. The event is sponsored by Blue Bank Resort and First Choice Farm & Lawn - Kubota and will be held on Fri., Aug. 6 and Sat., Aug. 7, at Discovery Park in Union City, Tennessee.
To accommodate the schedule of those working in agriculture who want to attend, the museum and heritage park will remain open until 8 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 6. Food trucks, live music and a cash bar will join the tractors on display.
Other activities throughout the weekend include live music, food trucks and a free special screening of the film “SILO” on Fri., Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Simmons Bank Ag Center. There are a limited number of tickets available. Reserve yours today.
“Each year we are amazed at the number of incredible tractors that show up for our tractor show,” said Karl Johnson, a director at the park and one of the organizers of the event. “It’s also one of our more popular events, and attendance has grown each year as people tell their friends and family members about it.”
Organizers worked with regional tractor clubs on some of the details of the event.
New this year will be a live tractor auction on Sat., Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. Discovery Park will be auctioning off two tractors from its collection: a 1948 Allis-Chalmers model G tractor with 1-disc plow and a 1951 John Deere model M tractor. The minimum bid on each is $1,000.
The popular tractor parade will take place on Sat., Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. when the tractors participating in the show drive around Discovery Park. The Antique Tractor Show will end following the parade, but Discovery Park will remain open for guests to continue exploring the museum and heritage park until 4 p.m.
For a complete list of upcoming events and educational opportunities, visit DiscoveryParkofAmerica.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.